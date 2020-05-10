State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

ZBH opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.