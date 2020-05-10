State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,471,251. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

KLAC opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.25. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.