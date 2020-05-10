State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

