State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.