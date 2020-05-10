State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $577,980 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.