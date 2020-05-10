State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $65.78 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

