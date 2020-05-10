State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,797,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,509,398. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

