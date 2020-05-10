Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.
SWK opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
