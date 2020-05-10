Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

SWK opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

