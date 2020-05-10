SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

