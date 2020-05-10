SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of SpartanNash worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $17.82 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $583.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

