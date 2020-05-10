Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $10,139,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.42 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,131 shares of company stock valued at $28,298,465. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.