SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

SITE stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

