Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,327,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,586,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,070,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $46.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

