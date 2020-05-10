Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.