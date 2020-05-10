Sigma Planning Corp Takes $644,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 161,790 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,183,000 after buying an additional 79,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.03. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

