Sigma Planning Corp Sells 965 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,259,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $109.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

