Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,024 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

