Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,643 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.93 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

