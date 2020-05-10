Sigma Planning Corp Sells 41,705 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $81.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91.

