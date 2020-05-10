Sigma Planning Corp Sells 255 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $484,264.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,622.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $1,976,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. Equities analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

