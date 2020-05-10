Sigma Planning Corp Sells 233 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

C opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

