Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $151.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

