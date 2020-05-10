Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $51.23 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

