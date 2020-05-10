Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 8,632 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 276,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,373 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.