Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $563,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

