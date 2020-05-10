Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after buying an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,418,000 after buying an additional 199,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $150.55 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average is $175.14. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

