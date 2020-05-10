Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

