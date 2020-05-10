Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 49.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

IRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

