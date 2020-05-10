Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

