Sigma Planning Corp Invests $737,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,489,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 233.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ opened at $120.61 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

