Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

