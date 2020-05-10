Sigma Planning Corp Has $755,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

