Sigma Planning Corp Has $749,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $305.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

