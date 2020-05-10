Sigma Planning Corp Has $706,000 Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 527.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,055 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.28.

Shares of CCL opened at $14.21 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.