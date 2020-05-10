Sigma Planning Corp Has $611,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,756,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,923,000 after buying an additional 614,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,593,000 after buying an additional 100,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BIP stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

