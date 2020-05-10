Sigma Planning Corp Has $585,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.