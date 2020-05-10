Sigma Planning Corp Has $568,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

