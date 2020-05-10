Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VXUS stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

