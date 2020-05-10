Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.