Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 144.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE LK opened at $4.39 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

