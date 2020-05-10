Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. Vector Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

