Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $88.15 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,383 shares of company stock worth $32,384,431. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.