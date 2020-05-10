Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $30.53 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.