Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $27.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

