Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 990 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,353.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $103.33.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

