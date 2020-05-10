Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,930 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $59.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.

