Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 210 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $265.40 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average of $277.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

