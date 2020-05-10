Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 139 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $9,802,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

