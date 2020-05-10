SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 720,604 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720,604 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

