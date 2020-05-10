SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,180 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

IR opened at $29.17 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.